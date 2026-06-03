All Paths Cleared for Peddi in Telangana

After last minute tensions, the government of Telangana has granted permission for ticket hike and special shows. A special premiere show across Telangana can be screened and the ticket price is capped at Rs 600 including GST. All the hurdles are cleared and the advance sales for Peddi are open in the Nizam region. This makes it clear that Peddi will head for a record release and the advance sales predict the biggest opening for Ram Charan in his career.

The ticket hike in Telangana is granted for ten days with one extra show. The multiplexes can hike the ticket price by Rs 125 and Rs 100 for single screens. All the exhibitors have agreed to screen the film as per the recent discussions. Peddi will have no hurdles in Nizam. The advance bookings for the premiere shows will open this morning. In AP, the advance sales were opened a couple of days ago and all the tickets for the premiere shows are sold out. Peddi is high on expectations and the film is sold for record prices. The film has to perform exceptionally well to recover the big investment.