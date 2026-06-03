Ranveer Singh’s Big Shock in Don 3 Controversy

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has imposed a ban on Bollywood top actor Ranveer Singh recently over the controversy on Don 3. The news created a sensation and there were mixed reactions about the incident. Most of them opposed Ranveer Singh’s ban as it would impact hundreds of daily wage workers. Ranveer Singh has maintained utmost silence on the issue. As per the report from Hindustan Times, Ranveer Singh has sent a legal notice to FWICE.

For now, the complete details about the legal notice are yet to be known. An official statement from either party may reveal the real facts. The controversy started after Ranveer Singh took an exit from Don 3 directed by Farhan Akhtar. The team of Don 3 alleged that Ranveer Singh has walked out of the project after an extensive pre-production work was completed and after the team has spent ample money on the film. Excel Entertainment has been demanding a compensation of Rs 45 crores from Ranveer Singh.

There is a big debate about the ban on Ranveer Singh and the impact of this ban on his upcoming movies.