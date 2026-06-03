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Home > NRI Life / Diaspora

Despite $100,000 Fee, H-1B Visa Demand Remains Strong

Published on June 3, 2026 by nymisha

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Despite $100,000 Fee, H-1B Visa Demand Remains Strong

H1-B-visa

The United States job dream is becoming more uncertain for many Indian professionals after the introduction of a $100,000 fast-track fee for H-1B visa processing under Donald Trump’s immigration framework.

The premium option promises visa approvals within 15 days, while regular applications may take more than seven months. However, the massive fee is creating pressure on employers, especially mid-sized companies and staffing firms that heavily depend on foreign talent.

Several companies are reportedly cancelling job offers, delaying joining dates, or reducing international hiring because of the rising costs. This has become a major concern for Indian IT employees and students who rely on the H-1B route to work in the United States.

Despite the high fee, demand remains strong. US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told a Senate panel that more than 2.86 lakh H-1B applications have already been filed this financial year. He added that over two lakh applicants chose premium processing.

The issue has also sparked debate among US lawmakers. Senators raised concerns that higher visa costs could hurt hospitals and schools in rural America that depend on foreign doctors and teachers.

For Indian professionals, the situation highlights growing uncertainty in the US job market. Faster approvals may benefit a few large companies, but rising sponsorship costs could reduce opportunities for thousands of skilled workers hoping to build careers in America.

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