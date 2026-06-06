Latest updates of Vijay Deverakonda’s Ranabaali

Vijay Deverakonda is currently shooting for two new films: Ranabaali and Rowdy Janardhan. After taking a brief break for their wedding, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have joined the sets of Ranabaali. Over 100 days of shoot has been completed and 90 percent of the shoot is wrapped up till date. The pending portions of the shoot will be concluded by the end of this month. Ranabaali is the most expensive film made in Vijay Deverakonda’s career.

Ranabaali is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and some of the top technicians are on board for the project. Bollywood music composers Ajay and Atul are scoring the music and background score. Mythri Movie Makers and T Series are the producers of Ranabaali. The film is aimed for September 11th release. Vijay Deverakonda is also shooting for Rowdy Janaradhan, a rural entertainer directed by Ravi Kiran Kola and produced by Dil Raju. The film is aimed for December release this year.