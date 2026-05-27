Tata, L&T and Bharat Forge in Race for AP’s Mega AMCA Project

Rayalaseema is set for a massive transformation with the proposed Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project coming up in Puttaparthi of Sri Sathya Sai district. The ambitious fifth-generation fighter jet programme is expected to attract investments worth nearly Rs. 15,803 crore and strengthen India’s defence manufacturing capabilities.

Leading Indian companies, including Tata Group, Larsen & Toubro and Bharat Forge, are in the race to become the private partner for the project. One among them is likely to invest around Rs. 9,000 crore after the Centre gives its final approval.

The project is being developed under the guidance of the Defence Research and Development Organisation through its Aeronautical Development Agency. The central government has adopted a public-private partnership model for the programme and is expected to invest nearly Rs. 6,000 crore.

The Andhra Pradesh government has already allocated 650 acres of land for the project. Authorities are also planning an advanced aircraft testing and integration facility by using the existing airport infrastructure in Puttaparthi.

The first AMCA prototype is targeted for completion by 2029 while full scale production is expected by 2035. The project is likely to generate thousands of jobs and place Rayalaseema firmly on India’s aerospace and defence map.