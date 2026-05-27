x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Abhirami Stunning Look
Abhirami Stunning Look
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
View all stories
Home > Politics

Tata, L&T and Bharat Forge in Race for AP’s Mega AMCA Project

Published on May 27, 2026 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Suriya48: Jai Bhim Combo Loading
image
ED Intensifies Liquor Scam Probe, Questions Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy’s Family
image
Baby Director Spills out Real Facts
image
TDP Mahanadu 2026 Begins with Big Promises, Women Quota and Strong Political Attacks
image
Complete Story: Ranveer Singh’s Ban and the Impact

Tata, L&T and Bharat Forge in Race for AP’s Mega AMCA Project

Rayalaseema is set for a massive transformation with the proposed Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project coming up in Puttaparthi of Sri Sathya Sai district. The ambitious fifth-generation fighter jet programme is expected to attract investments worth nearly Rs. 15,803 crore and strengthen India’s defence manufacturing capabilities.

Leading Indian companies, including Tata Group, Larsen & Toubro and Bharat Forge, are in the race to become the private partner for the project. One among them is likely to invest around Rs. 9,000 crore after the Centre gives its final approval.

The project is being developed under the guidance of the Defence Research and Development Organisation through its Aeronautical Development Agency. The central government has adopted a public-private partnership model for the programme and is expected to invest nearly Rs. 6,000 crore.

The Andhra Pradesh government has already allocated 650 acres of land for the project. Authorities are also planning an advanced aircraft testing and integration facility by using the existing airport infrastructure in Puttaparthi.

The first AMCA prototype is targeted for completion by 2029 while full scale production is expected by 2035. The project is likely to generate thousands of jobs and place Rayalaseema firmly on India’s aerospace and defence map.

Next Massive HYDRA Crackdown on Illegal Encroachments in Hyderabad Previous Case Registered for Defaming Megastar
else

TRENDING

image
Suriya48: Jai Bhim Combo Loading
image
Baby Director Spills out Real Facts
image
Complete Story: Ranveer Singh’s Ban and the Impact

Latest

image
Suriya48: Jai Bhim Combo Loading
image
ED Intensifies Liquor Scam Probe, Questions Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy’s Family
image
Baby Director Spills out Real Facts
image
TDP Mahanadu 2026 Begins with Big Promises, Women Quota and Strong Political Attacks
image
Complete Story: Ranveer Singh’s Ban and the Impact

Most Read

image
ED Intensifies Liquor Scam Probe, Questions Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy’s Family
image
TDP Mahanadu 2026 Begins with Big Promises, Women Quota and Strong Political Attacks
image
Massive HYDRA Crackdown on Illegal Encroachments in Hyderabad

Related Articles

Abhirami Stunning Look RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception