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Home > Movie News

Case Registered for Defaming Megastar

Published on May 27, 2026 by nymisha

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Case Registered for Defaming Megastar

Chiranjeevi

There are hundreds of YouTube channels that circulate fake news and make money. Thumbnail mafia has turned out to be the biggest threat and a case has been registered against a YouTube channel for spreading fake news on Megastar Chiranjeevi’s health. The video used morphed images and circulated news about the health of Chiranjeevi.

After this, an advocate based in Hyderabad has filed a case in the Jubilee Hills police station and the investigation is going on. On the work front, Chiranjeevi has commenced the shoot of Bobby Kolli’s film and the shoot is happening in Hyderabad. The untitled film is slated for Sankranthi 2027 release in theatres. KVN Productions are handling the production responsibilities.

Previous Exclusive: Ram Charan Instructed a Meeting with Pawan Kalyan
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TRENDING

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Case Registered for Defaming Megastar
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Exclusive: Ram Charan Instructed a Meeting with Pawan Kalyan
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