Vadhalane from Chennai Love Story: Mani Sharma magic continues

Chennai love story starring Kiran Abbavaram and Sri Gouri Priya, has already gained significant attention thanks to this musical success. With Sai Rajesh and SKN behind the project, expectations are soaring for a memorable cinematic and musical journey. Ravi Namburii is directing the film.

After the chartbuster first single “Guruthundha,” the makers unveiled the second single, Vadhalane, further strengthens the musical promise of Melody Brahma Mani Sharma. Opening with Javed Ali’s soothing vocals, the song flows like a heartfelt conversation filled with love and longing. Mani Sharma once again proves why he is celebrated as Legend.

This is a tune that perfectly blends nostalgic warmth with contemporary freshness. Anantha Sriram’s poetic lyrics add emotional depth, while the chemistry between Kiran Abbavaram and Sri Gouri Priya enhances the visual beauty of the track. With both songs receiving positive response already, a chartbuster musical album is clearly on the horizon.

Sai Rajesh and SKN producing the film under Amrutha Productions and Mass Movie Makers banner. The song was launched in a grand event where the team and music directors celebrated the magic of Mani Sharma.