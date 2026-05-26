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Home > Politics

Modi-Shah Backing Bandi Sanjay?

Published on May 26, 2026 by Naveena Ghanate

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Modi-Shah Backing Bandi Sanjay?

The Union Home Ministry’s Padma Awards dinner on Monday turned into a high-octane political statement, delivering a swift reality check to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) aggressive ouster campaign against Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar. For weeks, the BRS has been mounting intense pressure, demanding Sanjay’s immediate resignation and removal from the Union Cabinet over his son’s recent controversy. However, the high command chose a powerful visual counter-strategy over a press statement to send a clear message to Hyderabad.

In three distinct photographs shared publicly by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on C, Bandi Sanjay was prominently positioned right beside him at the dinner hosted by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The high-profile event followed the official civilian honors investiture at Rashtrapati Bhavan, attended by President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, and the Lok Sabha Speaker. By placing Sanjay in the inner circle during a flagship national event, the central leadership effectively signaled that they are completely unbothered by the opposition’s noise.

This optics-heavy defense follows a pattern seen during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Hyderabad, where Sanjay was noticeably included in the official government event at Hitec City and subsequently shared the stage with the PM at the massive public meeting, dropping early hints of high command backing.

Sanjay himself took a direct, mocking jab at the opposition’s entitlement during his recent press conference, exposing the absurdity of their demands. He made a sarcastic jibe at the idea that a battered BRS, with just 17 MPs, thinks it holds the leverage to dictate who sits in the Union Cabinet or how the government runs.

While local political analysts will undoubtedly keep a close eye on whether the domestic controversy impacts his position in the long run, the immediate visual signaling makes it glaringly obvious: High Command is in absolutely no mood to buy into the BRS line.

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