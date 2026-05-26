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Home > Movie News

No Last Minute Rush for Peddi

Published on May 26, 2026 by nymisha

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No Last Minute Rush for Peddi

For every big ticket film, there is a process of changes done till last minute decisions which leads to a last minute rush. The overseas content is delayed and the makers will be left in stress passing it to the distributors. The digital providers have to receive the content on time to screen the films as per the plan. Peddi is one big film in Telugu cinema which has no last minute hurdles. The final content is locked and the overseas content is being dispatched on time.

The final edit is locked and so is the final background score. Buchi Babu and his team are relieved and they kept a close watch on delivering the content on time. Peddi is heading for a record release on June 4th. The ongoing percentage system is expected to be settled before this weekend. Peddi features Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. The film is high on expectations.

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No Last Minute Rush for Peddi
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Nani and Srikanth Odela combination send mass tremors with Aaya Sher
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No Last Minute Rush for Peddi
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