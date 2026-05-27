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Home > Movie News

Ravi Teja’s Irumudi: Will Buzz meet the Expectations?

Published on May 27, 2026 by sankar

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Ravi Teja’s Irumudi: Will Buzz meet the Expectations?

Ravi Teja has delivered disasters in the recent times and all the attempts are poor and are mixed with commercial flavours with forced entertainment. He is shooting for Irumudi. Shiva Nirvana who handles emotions well is directing the film. Ravi Teja plays a devotee to Ayyappa swamy in the film and his look in the film has generated a positive vibe on the film. As per the industry insiders, the film is shaping up really well. No recent Ravi Teja’s film has generated such positive buzz before the content is released.

The makers are eyeing an August release for the film and an official date of Irumudi will be announced soon. The biggest challenge for the film is that all this positive buzz has to turn out into box-office numbers. The audience should rush to theatres to watch the film. Ravi Teja’s recent films also suffered to register decent openings. Going with the buzz, Irumudi is expected to have a grand opening. With a number of releases in August, it is wise if the makers will release Irumudi in a season with no competition. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.

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