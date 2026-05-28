x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Abhirami Stunning Look
Abhirami Stunning Look
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
View all stories
Home > Movie News

How will Peddi perform in Bollywood?

Published on May 28, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Itllu Arjuna Hai Re: Aniesh ease in dance enhances vibe
image
How will Peddi perform in Bollywood?
image
What is the Release Plan for Vishwambara?
image
LIVE : Unveiling of NTR Statue in Ameerpet
image
What Happened to Allari Naresh’s Alcohol?

How will Peddi perform in Bollywood?

The team of Peddi have kept extra efforts and they are promoting the film in all the languages. The film’s lead actors Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor along with the producer Venkata Satish Kilaru and the film’s music composer AR Rahman, actor Boman Irani are taking care of the film’s promotions across North. The team is extremely confident that the film’s content is well accepted across the North Indian circles. The Bhopal event is a massive hit and the presence of massive crowds is an example that the film’s content reached all the corners of the rural regions of North India.

Jio Studios, the production that backed the super successful Dhurandhar franchise is releasing the film in a record number of screens in North India. Peddi is expected to have the biggest release for a South fil after Pushpa: The Rule. It all depends on the word of mouth and the initial predictions say that Peddi will open on a strong note. Ram Charan has made his stand after RRR and Janhvi Kapoor is an additional advantage. AR Rahman’s music and the aggressive promotions of the film are expecting a decent foot-falls for the film. Peddi is slated for June 4th release in theatres.

Next Itllu Arjuna Hai Re: Aniesh ease in dance enhances vibe Previous What is the Release Plan for Vishwambara?
else

TRENDING

image
Itllu Arjuna Hai Re: Aniesh ease in dance enhances vibe
image
How will Peddi perform in Bollywood?
image
What is the Release Plan for Vishwambara?

Latest

image
Itllu Arjuna Hai Re: Aniesh ease in dance enhances vibe
image
How will Peddi perform in Bollywood?
image
What is the Release Plan for Vishwambara?
image
LIVE : Unveiling of NTR Statue in Ameerpet
image
What Happened to Allari Naresh’s Alcohol?

Most Read

image
Governor Away From Bengaluru Amid Siddaramaiah Resignation Buzz
image
Can TDP Finally Secure Bharat Ratna for NTR With NDA Support?
image
Revanth Reddy Writes to Maharashtra CM on Tummidihatti Barrage Height

Related Articles

Abhirami Stunning Look RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception