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Home > Movie News

Big Story: Why are Single Screens Getting Shut?

Published on June 2, 2026 by sankar

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Big Story: Why are Single Screens Getting Shut?

Over the years, the costs of maintaining a film screen have increased. Hundreds of single screens located in the plush locations of cities, towns and villages across the Telugu states are either demolished or they have been converted into commercial spaces and wedding halls. In the past decade, the number of multiplexes increased all over but the number went down for single screens. Here is a complete story:

Audience Preference: Even a middle class film lover is eager to watch a film in multiplex instead of heading for a single screen. The preference of the audience has changed over the years though the film viewing has turned out to be expensive. A section of hardcore fans are celebrating films in single screens while a majority of them are booking their tickets in multiplexes.

Multiple Films: A single screen has no multiple movie viewing option and they have to screen a single film per week. While in multiplexes, there would be multiple options to watch along with flexible show timings. Even if one film ends up as a disappointment, they have an option to recover through another film. They have a big balance and can increase the number of shows for a super hit film and this cannot be done in single screens. The food and beverages earn significant money for the multiplexes. When there are no footfalls, the single screens cannot earn money through the food and beverages.

Upgrades: The single screens in most of the regions have failed to update themselves with the latest technology. While some of them stood at their best, most of them are not updated. The maintenance in the single screens is below par when compared to the multiplexes. The single screens are also located in the most crowded places and they are not comfortable for most of the film lovers.

Comfort: The audience have preferred comfort over the best viewing experience. All the multiplex chains have offered the best experience for the patrons including the seating and other facilities. The food and beverages are delivered to their seats and the parking facilities, toilets are the best in the multiplexes as they are located in shopping malls.

Percentage Model: The single screens are operated on a rental system for prominent films. When it comes to small films, the producer or distributor cannot pay huge rents and the single screens are working on a percentage model. For small films, this model will not make sense. That is the reason why the exhibitors are demanding a percentage model so that they can survive in their tough time.

Taxes and Burden: The taxes have to be paid to the government as per the number of seats in a screen irrespective of the performance. The maintenance charges have increased for the single screen owners over the years. Most of the multiplexes are managed by corporate giants and they are able to survive based on the overall performance.

Absence of Stars: The audience will rush to theatres only when there are films featuring stars. With the absence of stars, the audience turned selective and most of the single screens are being shut due to the lack of footfalls. The exhibitors are demanding the stars to do more and more films so that they would be in business. Else, the survival of single screens will turn more tough in the coming years.

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