Dil Raju Bags Nagabandham In A High-Value Deal

Abhishek Nama’s dream project Nagabandham is set for release in less than a month on July 3rd. Starring Virat Karrna in the lead, the movie is already carrying exceptional buzz, thanks to the striking glimpse, songs, and posters. The film’s grandeur is witnessed in every promotional material.

As earlier reported, Nagabandham made remarkable pre-release business. The film’s streaming, satellite and other non-theatrical rights were sold for record prices, while Zee Studios is releasing it in North India and overseas. In a latest update, Dil Raju bagged Nizam rights of the movie in a high value deal of 9 Cr. Trade experts see the deal as an indication of the confidence the industry has in the film’s scale, content, and commercial prospects.

Ahead of its release, the makers have announced a carefully planned promotional tour spanning multiple cities across the country. The campaign reflects the scale of the project and underlines the team’s ambition to create widespread excitement before the film reaches theatres.

The makers have also announced to hold special premiere shows on July 2nd.