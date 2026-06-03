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Home > Movie News

Baseless Rumors on AA23

Published on June 3, 2026 by swathy

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Baseless Rumors on AA23

Icon Star Allu Arjun announced his 23rd film and it will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The final script is currently being prepared and Allu Arjun has given his nod for the idea. The casting process is happening and the makers are in plans to start the shoot from Dasara this year once Allu Arjun completes his work for Raaka. The pre-production work of the film is going on full swing. A rumor started on social media that the film is shelved and the news is all over.

There is no truth that the film is shelved. Lokesh Kanagaraj and his team are focused on the film and the film is on perfect track. Mythri Movie Makers is on board to bankroll this prestigious project. Lokesh Kanagaraj and Allu Arjun are also in plans to complete the shoot in quick schedules and release the film in 2027. Allu Arjun is currently shooting for Raaka directed by Atlee. The shoot concludes this year and the film releases next year.

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