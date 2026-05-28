Karan Johar Shocks Bollywood Celebrities

Bollywood director, producer and filmmaker Karan Johar is one of the most happening and renowned, successful filmmakers of Hindi cinema. In a shocking twist, Karan Johar has unfollowed some of the top celebrities of Indian cinema like Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan and Manish Malhotra. But the biggest surprise is that he is still following actress Priyanka Chopra and this turned out to be the sensational news of Hindi cinema.

In a surprise, Karan Johar is following several top celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt. This has turned out to be the biggest surprise in Hindi cinema and Indian circles. For now, there is no clarity on why Karan Johar unfollowed many celebrities.