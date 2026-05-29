Suriya to Repeat his Directors

Suriya is back on track with the super success of Karuppu. The talented actor is working without breaks and he has a perfect release plan for his upcoming movies. He is done with the shoot of Vishwanadh and Sons directed by Venky Atluri and the film releases on August 14th in theatres. His 47th film directed by Aavesham fame Jithu Madhavan is slated for Sankranthi 2027 release. Suriya plays the role of a cop. As per the recent developments, Suriya is in plans to repeat three of his directors.

He will soon work with Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel. Suriya has given his nod for the final script recently and the shoot starts later this year. This is the 48th film of Suriya. The top actor is also in plans to work with Vikram Kumar in an interesting attempt. The duo delivered a blockbuster like 24 in the past. This may be the 50th film of Suriya and KVN Productions will bankroll this project. Apart from these, Suriya has given his formal nod for the sequel of Karuppu to be directed by RJ Balaji. The final call will be taken after the final narration. For now, Suriya is in plans to repeat his directors soon.