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Home > Movie News

Mythri puts Multiple Films on Hold

Published on May 29, 2026 by nymisha

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Mythri puts Multiple Films on Hold

Mythri Movie Makers emerged as the top Tollywood production house in a short span and they are producing films with top stars like Prabhas, Allu Arjun, NTR, Ram Charan and others. Some bigger collaborations outside Telugu cinema with Superstars like Rajinikanth and Salman Khan will be made soon. The recent debacles impacted the production house but they are not worried. Mythri Movie Makers has a strong line up of projects and after a decline in the non-theatrical deals, Mythri Movie Makers has decided to put mid-range films on hold.

They have commitments with actors like Varun Tej, Sharwanand, Nithiin and others going on. Mythri Movie Makers has decided not to produce these films and the teams are now in talks with other producers. Sharwanand announced a film with Srinu Vaitla and it is now produced by Anil Sunkara. Varun Tej gave his nod for an AI love story to be directed by Vikram Sirikonda and the project is put on hold. Nithiin has sent a couple of stories but Mythri is in mood to take up these proposals.

They have big investments on Prabhas’ Fauzi, NTR’s Dragon and Allu Arjun’s next with Lokesh Kanagaraj. Apart from these, Mythri Movie Makers is also planning films with Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan and others. At this time, they are in no mood to work with mid-range actors and they have put all these proposals on hold. This is a decent move at this tough time.

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