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Home > Movie News

Sundeep Kishan’s Sigma locks a perfect release date

Published on May 29, 2026 by nymisha

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Sundeep Kishan’s Sigma locks a perfect release date

Sundeep Kishan’s eagerly awaited heist action drama Sigma, directed by Jason Sanjay, made a good impact with its promotional material. Now, the team has officially announced the release date as July 31st. Lyca Productions, the producers have made an official announcement with intriguing poster.

The newly released poster further adds to the curiosity, showcasing Sundeep Kishan in a rugged, mass avatar. Holding a blood-stained shovel against a fiery industrial backdrop, his intense look promises an action-packed ride.

G.K.M. Tamil Kumaran, Head of Lyca Productions, shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming release, stating that the film has shaped up exceptionally well. He praised Jason Sanjay, son of TN CM Vijay, for his remarkable clarity and dedication. He remarked that with Hollywood level production values and technical brilliance, movie will be a great theatrical experience to audiences.

Director Jason Sanjay expressed deep gratitude to the production house for trusting his vision. Produced on a grand scale, the film features an impressive ensemble cast including Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, Shiv Pandit, Anbu Thasan, and Yog Japee. With music by Thaman S, the movie promises a thrilling ride in theatres.

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