Rs 400 Cr Legal Tussle in Bollywood

Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar have been in news from the past few days over their failed partnership on Don 3. Before this is forgotten, there is one more legal battle. Bollywood producer Vashu Bhagnani has approached the Bombay Court for a compensation of Rs 400 crores. He blames Tips Music, David Dhawan, over the usage of remix of Chunari Chunari song in Varun Dhawan’s upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Vashu Bhagnani alleged that the song was used without acquiring their permission. The original song is from Biwi No 1 that was released in 1999.

Vashu Bhagnani asked the Bombay High Court to immediately stall the release of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and he filed a suit of Rs 400 crores in compensation. Their lawyer said that Tips holds only the audio rights and they are not having any rights to remake the song. Tips Music approached Vashu Bhagnani in 2018 for the visual rights of the song but there was no agreement done. Puja Entertainment, owned by Vashu Bhagnani has now sent a legal notice to Tips Industries to cancel the audio rights that were granted to them in the past.

During the trailer launch of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Taurani from Tips Music has made it clear that there are no hurdles for the film and the disputes are cleared. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is directed by David Dhawan and the film features Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The film is slated for June 5th release in theatres.