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Home > Movie News

Tiger Shroff and PMF to Work Together

Published on May 30, 2026 by sankar

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Tiger Shroff and PMF to Work Together

Tollywood production house People Media Factory faced a major setback with Prabhas’ Raja Saab that released early this year. It is a big loss for PMF and the production house slowed down and is lining up interesting films for 2027. For now, Mirai 2 is in shoot mode and the film releases next year. Teja Sajja is expected to do Zombie Reddy 2 for PMF soon. As per the latest update, PMF is lining up a Bollywood film.

Tiger Shroff has given his nod for an idea that is developed by the team of PMF. The director is currently finalized and the project will be announced soon. Tiger Shroff, an action hero in Indian cinema did not deliver a solid hit in the recent years. But PMF is in plans to work with this young and talented actor.

Next Dil Raju’s Big Bet on Roshan Previous May ends on a Disastrous Note for Telugu Cinema
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TRENDING

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Dil Raju’s Big Bet on Roshan
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Tiger Shroff and PMF to Work Together
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Dil Raju’s Big Bet on Roshan
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Tiger Shroff and PMF to Work Together
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image
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