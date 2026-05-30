May ends on a Disastrous Note for Telugu Cinema

The summer season in Telugu cinema has never been like 2026. Not a single prominent film released in the month of May. Peddi was the hope of Tollywood and the film’s release was pushed to June 4th. Several planned films did not release in May and most of the single screens of the Telugu states are closed due to lack of footfalls. The summer heat has taken a big toll on the collections. The IPL 2026 season is the other big reason for the postponement of film releases.

Dubbed films like Suriya’s featuring Mohanlal saved the last two weeks of May to some extent. The last week of May had no Telugu film released. All the small films that released in the month of May are badly rejected. Mythri Movie Makers backed Satya’s Jet Lee and the film collected nothing in theatres. On the whole, May 2026 is disastrous for Telugu cinema and will be remembered among the film circles.