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Home > Movie News

Ram Charan to undergo a Surgery

Published on May 30, 2026 by sankar

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Ram Charan to undergo a Surgery

Peddi's journey will inspire every Indian - Ram Charan

Ram Charan has taken his most challenging role in Peddi and he was injured several times on the sets during the shoot. In some of the action episodes, he underwent physical strain but he continued to work without any complaints. The entire team of Peddi has lauded the efforts of the actor. He has been spotted with a wrist band during the promotions and Charan confirmed that he got injured during the last days of shoot for an action stunt.

Ram Charan will soon undergo a surgery after the release of Peddi for the tear in his hand. He wanted to promote the film because of which the surgery was postponed. Soon after the release of Peddi, Ram Charan will have ample time to undergo a surgery and take rest. For now, he is focused completely on the film’s promotions. Peddi is a sports drama directed by Buchi Babu. The film releases on June 4th in theatres. AR Rahman scored the music and Janhvi Kapoor is the heroine.

Next Ram Charan’s Peddi Craze: PM Modi’s party responds Previous ED Alleges Large Scale Irregularities in Andhra Pradesh Sand Mining During Jagan Government
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