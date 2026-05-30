x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Abhirami Stunning Look
Abhirami Stunning Look
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Tragedy in Ajith’s Family

Published on May 30, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Simbu coming back to Telugu Cinema
image
Tragedy in Ajith’s Family
image
Ram Charan’s Peddi Craze: PM Modi’s party responds
image
Ram Charan to undergo a Surgery
image
ED Alleges Large Scale Irregularities in Andhra Pradesh Sand Mining During Jagan Government

Tragedy in Ajith’s Family

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar’s mother Mohini Mani breathed her last today due to age-related issues. She is 85 years old and she passed away today morning in a private hospital in Chennai. She was admitted a few days ago due to health-related issues and her health deteriorated. Ajith Kumar is currently in Dubai and he is heading to Chennai today. All his family members are reaching his residence and a clarity on the last rites of Mohini Mani is expected today evening.

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his condolences to the family of Ajith. The top actor was last seen in Good Bad Ugly and he is yet to kick-start the shoot of his next film. He is currently busy with his professional racing commitments and is travelling across the world. Condolences to the family of Ajith on the loss of his mother.

Next Simbu coming back to Telugu Cinema Previous Ram Charan’s Peddi Craze: PM Modi’s party responds
else

TRENDING

image
Simbu coming back to Telugu Cinema
image
Tragedy in Ajith’s Family
image
Ram Charan’s Peddi Craze: PM Modi’s party responds

Latest

image
Simbu coming back to Telugu Cinema
image
Tragedy in Ajith’s Family
image
Ram Charan’s Peddi Craze: PM Modi’s party responds
image
Ram Charan to undergo a Surgery
image
ED Alleges Large Scale Irregularities in Andhra Pradesh Sand Mining During Jagan Government

Most Read

image
ED Alleges Large Scale Irregularities in Andhra Pradesh Sand Mining During Jagan Government
image
Anirudh Reddy Targets Pawan Kalyan, Warns of ‘Go Back Andhra’ Agitation
image
Is Sex Work Legal in India Now? Supreme Court’s Historic Ruling Explained

Related Articles

Abhirami Stunning Look RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception