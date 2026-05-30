Tragedy in Ajith’s Family

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar’s mother Mohini Mani breathed her last today due to age-related issues. She is 85 years old and she passed away today morning in a private hospital in Chennai. She was admitted a few days ago due to health-related issues and her health deteriorated. Ajith Kumar is currently in Dubai and he is heading to Chennai today. All his family members are reaching his residence and a clarity on the last rites of Mohini Mani is expected today evening.

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his condolences to the family of Ajith. The top actor was last seen in Good Bad Ugly and he is yet to kick-start the shoot of his next film. He is currently busy with his professional racing commitments and is travelling across the world. Condolences to the family of Ajith on the loss of his mother.