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Home > Movie News

Nabha Natesh to shake Leg with Ravi Teja?

Published on June 24, 2026 by sankar

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Nabha Natesh to shake Leg with Ravi Teja?

Ravi Teja is busy completing the shoot of Irumudi and the film is announced for August 21st release in theatres. The first glimpse has generated the needed buzz around the film. Ravi Teja’s look in the role of Ayyappa Swamy and the emotional bond with his daughter are the major highlights of the film. The film is also packed with mass action and Ravi Teja sports a different look in the role.

As per the buzz, Nabha Natesh has been roped in to shake leg with Ravi Teja in a special song which will be shot soon. The special number will be shot on Ravi Teja and Nabha Natesh in a special set very soon. Shiva Nirvana is the director of Irumudi and Priya Bhavani Shankar is the heroine. GV Prakash Kumar is scoring the music and Mythri Movie Makers are producing this different attempt.

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