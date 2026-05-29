Ram Charan Super Confident on Buchi Babu

After the super success of Uppena, no one predicted that Buchi Babu will impress a top star like Ram Charan for his second directorial. The film titled Peddi is gearing up for a record release and the film is high on expectations. During the promotions, Ram Charan expressed his confidence on the film and he heaped praise on Buchi Babu for his work. In a recent interview, Ram Charan admitted that Buchi Babu will end up as one of the top Indian directors in the coming years.

Though it is a big statement, Ram Charan sounded very confident on Buchi Babu and he believes so much. After the shoot got completed, there were speculations that Ram Charan will work with Buchi Babu once again in the future. Ram Charan built a look of an athlete in Peddi and the film features Janhvi Kapoor playing the leading lady. Venkata Satish Kilaru is the producer of Peddi.