Peddi gets Ticket Hike in AP

To avoid last minute delays and confusions, the government of Andhra Pradesh has granted ticket hike for Ram Charan’s Peddi along with special show screening. A premiere show can be planned after 8 PM and the ticket price is capped at Rs 600 including GST. From June 4th, the government of AP granted one extra show along with a ticket hike of Rs 100 in single screens and Rs 125 in multiplexes.

This is a big boost for the film. The GO for ticket hike is yet to be granted in Telangana and it is expected before this weekend. With all the hurdles cleared, Peddi is expected to open on a super strong note all over. A sports drama directed by Buchi Babu, Ram Charan plays an athlete in Peddi. Janhvi Kapoor is the heroine and AR Rahman is the music composer. Venkata Satish Kilaru produced Peddi which is made on a record budget.