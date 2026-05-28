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Home > Movie News

What Happened to Allari Naresh’s Alcohol?

Published on May 28, 2026 by swathy

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What Happened to Allari Naresh’s Alcohol?

Allari Naresh has completed the shoot of an interesting attempt titled Alcohol. The film’s teaser is unique and it was announced for 2026 New Year release. It has been five months since the year started but the film’s release plans are yet to be known. Coming from a prestigious production house Sithara Entertainments, it is surprising to see why the film’s release is put on hold. Allari Naresh has completed other films and he even moved on to his new projects.

But the fate of Alcohol is still unknown. Meher Tej is making his debut as director and Ruhani Sharma, Niharika NM, Girish Kulkarni will be seen in other important roles. Ghibran has scored the music and several renowned technicians worked for the film. Sithara Entertainments has invested decent money on the film. We have to wait to see when the film releases.

Next LIVE : Unveiling of NTR Statue in Ameerpet Previous What’s Next for Krish Jagarlamudi?
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