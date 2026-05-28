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Home > Movie News

What’s Next for Krish Jagarlamudi?

Published on May 28, 2026 by swathy

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What’s Next for Krish Jagarlamudi?

Krish Jagarlamudi is one of the sensible directors of Telugu cinema. His films Gamyam, Vedam, Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum, Kanche and Gautamiputra Satakarni won huge appreciation from the audience. The emotional content was well appreciated. But Krish lost his touch and delivered a series of debacles. After the debacle of NTR Biopic, Krish attempted Konda Polam and Ghaati. Both these projects ended up as massive debacles. He walked out of Hari Hara Veera Mallu which was later taken over by AM Jyoti Krishna.

He was in talks to direct Balakrishna in Aditya 999 but he walked out of the film. Krish has now started his next film and it features a bunch of youngsters. It is a story driven emotional ride loaded with entertainment. Krish’s home banner First Frame Entertainments are the producers and the film will release next year. Krish hasn’t announced the news but he commenced the shoot. Hope he bounces back with this interesting attempt.

Next What Happened to Allari Naresh’s Alcohol? Previous Is Vijay Deverakonda’s Film Changing Hands?
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