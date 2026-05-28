Is Vijay Deverakonda’s Film Changing Hands?

Vijay Deverakonda is currently shooting for two prestigious films: Rowdy Janardhan directed by Ravi Kiran Kola and Ranabaali directed by Rahul Sankrityan. Top producers Dil Raju and Mythri Movie Makers are bankrolling these prestigious films simultaneously and they are slated for release very soon. Vijay Deverakonda is lining up a new set of films. He has been discussing a script with talented director Vikram Kumar. The film is under scripting stage and rumors said that UV Creations is in plans to bankroll the project.

Vijay Deverakonda and Vikram Kumar are spotted together in the office of Maddock Films. Speculations are on if there is a change of producer and if Vijay Deverakonda is keen to work with a Bollywood production house. For now, there is no clarity about the production house and the discussions are on. An official announcement will put an end to all the speculations. More details awaited.