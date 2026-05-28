x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Abhirami Stunning Look
Abhirami Stunning Look
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Is Vijay Deverakonda’s Film Changing Hands?

Published on May 28, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
What Happened to Allari Naresh’s Alcohol?
image
What’s Next for Krish Jagarlamudi?
image
Is Vijay Deverakonda’s Film Changing Hands?
image
Peddi Is Someone Who Can Make Big Difference: Charan
image
Transfer Trimurthulu Song : Vintage Vadde Naveen Dance Moves

Is Vijay Deverakonda’s Film Changing Hands?

Bollywood Superstar lends his support for Vijay Deverakonda's Next

Vijay Deverakonda is currently shooting for two prestigious films: Rowdy Janardhan directed by Ravi Kiran Kola and Ranabaali directed by Rahul Sankrityan. Top producers Dil Raju and Mythri Movie Makers are bankrolling these prestigious films simultaneously and they are slated for release very soon. Vijay Deverakonda is lining up a new set of films. He has been discussing a script with talented director Vikram Kumar. The film is under scripting stage and rumors said that UV Creations is in plans to bankroll the project.

Vijay Deverakonda and Vikram Kumar are spotted together in the office of Maddock Films. Speculations are on if there is a change of producer and if Vijay Deverakonda is keen to work with a Bollywood production house. For now, there is no clarity about the production house and the discussions are on. An official announcement will put an end to all the speculations. More details awaited.

Next What’s Next for Krish Jagarlamudi? Previous Peddi Is Someone Who Can Make Big Difference: Charan
else

TRENDING

image
What Happened to Allari Naresh’s Alcohol?
image
What’s Next for Krish Jagarlamudi?
image
Is Vijay Deverakonda’s Film Changing Hands?

Latest

image
What Happened to Allari Naresh’s Alcohol?
image
What’s Next for Krish Jagarlamudi?
image
Is Vijay Deverakonda’s Film Changing Hands?
image
Peddi Is Someone Who Can Make Big Difference: Charan
image
Transfer Trimurthulu Song : Vintage Vadde Naveen Dance Moves

Most Read

image
Governor Away From Bengaluru Amid Siddaramaiah Resignation Buzz
image
Can TDP Finally Secure Bharat Ratna for NTR With NDA Support?
image
Revanth Reddy Writes to Maharashtra CM on Tummidihatti Barrage Height

Related Articles

Abhirami Stunning Look RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception