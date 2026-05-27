Exclusive: Ram Charan Instructed a Meeting with Pawan Kalyan

Ram Charan’s Peddi is heading for a record release. The film is expected to give a boost for theatres which are struggling for footfalls from the past two months. But the ongoing percentage system demands in Telangana are causing hurdles. The exhibitors have met Megastar Chiranjeevi and discussed the situation. In a surprise, active and top producers like S Naga Vamsi, Venkata Satish Kilaru, Sahu Garapati, Mythri Ravi and Sudhakar Cherukuri met Pawan Kalyan in Rajahmundry yesterday. Pawan promised a grand release for Peddi and the percentage system was sent to his notice.

It was Ram Charan who instructed Peddi producer Venkata Satish Kilaru to meet Pawan Kalyan and take the issue of percentage system to his notice. After this, the active producers have sought the appointment of Pawan Kalyan and met him yesterday. All the hurdles are expected to be cleared before this weekend in Telangana and there is no issue in AP. Peddi will report a record release all over. Buchi Babu is the director of this sports drama. Vriddhi Cinemas, Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings are the producers.