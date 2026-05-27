Ball Now in CBI’s Court as Congress Targets KCR Over Power Deals

For nearly a decade, K. Chandrashekar Rao proudly projected uninterrupted electricity supply as the crown jewel of the BRS government. Whether it was 24-hour free power to farmers or mega thermal power projects, KCR repeatedly showcased Telangana’s power sector as proof of “visionary governance.”

Now, the same electricity sector is threatening to become the biggest legal and political crisis for the former Chief Minister.

In a major escalation, the A. Revanth Reddy government has officially issued a gazette notification clearing the way for a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities in power purchases and thermal power projects cleared during the BRS regime.

The proposed probe covers the controversial Chhattisgarh power purchase agreement and the construction decisions related to the Yadadri and Bhadradri thermal power plants.

The Justice Lokur Commission reportedly found multiple financial and planning irregularities, including:

->Alleged losses of ₹3,642 crore in the Chhattisgarh power deal

->Nearly ₹2,000 crore additional burden due to open market power purchases

->₹750 crore spent towards penalties and interest payments

->₹635 crore paid for unused transmission corridor bookings

->Use of outdated sub-critical technology in Bhadradri plant despite newer alternatives being available

->Massive recurring transportation costs due to Yadadri plant being located far from coal sources

->But politically, the real suspense begins now.

Ball Now in CBI’s Court

The Telangana government has completed its part legally by granting consent for a CBI probe. But whether the Central Bureau of Investigation actually takes up the case, registers an FIR and begins questioning officials now depends entirely on the central agency and the Union government ecosystem in Delhi.

And that is where the political calculations get interesting.

If the CBI actively proceeds with the investigation, the pressure on KCR and the BRS could intensify dramatically because the power sector was personally and politically owned by KCR throughout his tenure.

But if the CBI slows down, delays or refuses to take up the case citing workload, manpower or technical reasons, the Congress government is expected to weaponise that politically.

The Revanth Reddy camp is likely to argue that the BJP-led Centre is indirectly shielding BRS by preventing a proper investigation into alleged corruption involving thousands of crores. Such a narrative could help Congress revive its “BJP-BRS understanding” attack politically.

At the same time, the Revanth government appears to have prepared a fallback strategy as well.

Sources indicate that even if the CBI does not move forward immediately, the state may push for investigation through Vigilance or ACB based on the Lokur Commission findings. Another possible route could be approaching the courts seeking a monitored probe under judicial supervision.

Which means, politically and legally, the electricity battle is far from over.

Ironically, the very sector KCR repeatedly celebrated as his biggest achievement has now become the battlefield where Congress is trying to corner him the hardest.