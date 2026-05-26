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Home > Movie News

Pawan Kalyan Meets Tollywood Producers

Published on May 26, 2026 by sankar

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Pawan Kalyan Meets Tollywood Producers

Powerstar Pawan and AP Deputy Chief Minister Powerstar Pawan Kalyan has met the top Tollywood producers of Telugu cinema like S Naga Vamsi, Sahu Garapati, Venkata Satish Kilaru, Sudhakar Cherukuri and others. The meeting took place today in Rajahmundry. Despite packed schedules, Pawan Kalyan met the producers and he discussed about the ongoing Percentage System issue going on in Telangana. Pawan Kalyan assured that the government of Andhra Pradesh will support the film industry in all the available ways.

Pawan Kalyan assured the producers of ticket hikes and extra shows permissions for any big film in the future in AP. The discussion of Peddi ticket hikes and extra shows has come and Pawan Kalyan promised to do as per the government rules. The distributors of AP have applied for hikes and a clarity is expected before this weekend. Peddi is slated for June 4th release in theatres.

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