OTT Releases for May Fourth Weekend

We are in the fourth week of May and there are a lot of films releasing on various digital streaming platforms this week. The IPL season comes to an end this weekend. Satya’s recent film Jet Lee is streaming on Jio Hotstar from today. Here is the list of OTT releases for the fourth weekend of May:
May 25th:
Jet Lee (Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada): Jio Hotstar
Sheriff Labrador (English): Netflix
May 26th:
Animal Farm (English): Prime Video
My Best Friend’s Dead (English): Prime Video
Desert Warrior (English): Prime Video
Fuze (English): Prime Video
Two Women (English): Prime Video
Two Prosecutors (English): Prime Video
May 27th:
Brothers And Sisters (Tamil): Jio Hotstar
My 2 Cents (English): Netflix
May 28th:
Kara (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi): Netflix
Emi Martinez: The Kid Who Stops Time (English and Spanish): Netflix
May 29th:
LEADER (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam): Prime Video
Cousins And Kalyanams (Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi): Jio Hotstar
Faces (Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi): Sun Nxt
Rafa: Season 1 (English): Netflix
Dead Man’s Wire (English): Netflix