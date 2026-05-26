OTT Releases for May Fourth Weekend

We are in the fourth week of May and there are a lot of films releasing on various digital streaming platforms this week. The IPL season comes to an end this weekend. Satya’s recent film Jet Lee is streaming on Jio Hotstar from today. Here is the list of OTT releases for the fourth weekend of May:

May 25th:

Jet Lee (Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada): Jio Hotstar

Sheriff Labrador (English): Netflix

May 26th:

Animal Farm (English): Prime Video

My Best Friend’s Dead (English): Prime Video

Desert Warrior (English): Prime Video

Fuze (English): Prime Video

Two Women (English): Prime Video

Two Prosecutors (English): Prime Video

May 27th:

Brothers And Sisters (Tamil): Jio Hotstar

My 2 Cents (English): Netflix

May 28th:

Kara (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi): Netflix

Emi Martinez: The Kid Who Stops Time (English and Spanish): Netflix

May 29th:

LEADER (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam): Prime Video

Cousins And Kalyanams (Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi): Jio Hotstar

Faces (Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi): Sun Nxt

Rafa: Season 1 (English): Netflix

Dead Man’s Wire (English): Netflix