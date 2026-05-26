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Home > Movie News

Example of Crisis : An Actor pays from his Pocket

Published on May 26, 2026 by nymisha

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Example of Crisis : An Actor pays from his Pocket

There is a big crisis in Telugu cinema after the huge decline in the digital rights. The theatrical revenue depends completely on the buzz generated and the word of mouth. The makers were confident to recover a major investment through the digital rights but it is not happening now. All those who started their big-budget attempts are struggling to complete the films as the financiers are no longer lending 100 percent finance.

This is the story of a young actor who is working on a film. He did not take a penny till date and the film is 90 percent complete. The digital rights are not sold and the producer is in crisis. With nothing much to do, the actor has paid Rs 5 crores from his pockets to complete the pending shoot. He was promised a double digit remuneration for the film. The actor saw the struggles of the producer and he did not charge any penny till date. He now paid Rs 5 crores to complete the film.

This is just an example of the financial hurdles for every producer. The actors have to realize the facts and reduce the stress on the producers. They have to charge minimal remuneration and complete the films in quick schedules. The producers on the other hand should stop spending lavishly and prevent unwanted wastage.

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