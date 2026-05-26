Andhra Pradesh Tightens Ebola Surveillance at International Airport

The Andhra Pradesh government has intensified health surveillance measures following the rise in Ebola virus cases in parts of Africa. Acting on instructions from the Union Civil Aviation Ministry, authorities have set up a special Ebola screening facility at Vijayawada International Airport in Gannavaram to monitor incoming international passengers.

Health checks are now mandatory for all travellers arriving from foreign countries. Airport officials and health department teams are jointly carrying out the screening process to ensure that any suspected case is identified immediately.

Passengers arriving from Singapore on Tuesday underwent detailed medical screening soon after landing. Thermal scanners were used to check body temperature and identify symptoms associated with the Ebola virus. Authorities have also kept quarantine arrangements ready for anyone showing signs of infection.

Ebola is considered one of the world’s deadliest viral diseases. The virus spreads through direct contact with the blood and bodily fluids of infected people. Symptoms usually include fever, severe weakness, vomiting and diarrhoea. In critical cases, the infection can become life-threatening within a short period.

With fresh outbreaks being reported in Africa, the World Health Organisation has advised countries across the world to strengthen preventive measures at airports and international entry points. Following these alerts, India has also increased monitoring at major international airports.

At Gannavaram airport, special health teams are working round the clock to monitor passengers. Travellers arriving from African countries and international transit routes are being observed carefully. Anyone suspected of carrying symptoms will be shifted immediately to hospitals for isolation and further testing.

The Andhra Pradesh Health Department said there is no reason for public panic at this stage. However, officials advised people to remain cautious and cooperate fully with health screening procedures.

The government is also considering expanding similar screening systems to other airports in the state. Officials believe these precautionary measures will help Andhra Pradesh remain prepared against any future public health emergency and prevent the spread of dangerous infectious diseases within the state.