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Home > Movie News

Don 3 Controversy: Ranveer Singh Reacts

Published on May 26, 2026 by nymisha

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Don 3 Controversy: Ranveer Singh Reacts

The controversy of Don 3 between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar has made the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) impose a ban on Ranveer Singh. The actor is enjoying the success of Dhurandhar and he is working on multiple films. Ranveer Singh has been spotted today at the airport and this is his first appearance after the ban. Ranveer Singh’s official spokesperson announced that Ranveer Singh has decided to stay silent about the issue and he will not respond to it.

“Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect,” told the statement of Ranveer Singh.

FWICE also made it clear that Ranveer Singh refused to discuss about Don 3 controversy with the Federation. FWICE decided to stay on the producer’s side and announced a ban on Ranveer Singh.

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