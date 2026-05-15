After 2034, I Will Move to National Politics”: CM Revanth Reddy

A. Revanth Reddy made a series of political, governance and personal remarks, declaring that he would continue as Telangana Chief Minister till 2034 and later shift to national politics under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, at

At the Way2News Conclave 2026,

Revanth Reddy said he was committed to strengthening Telangana’s economy and aimed to ensure that the State contributes 10 percent to India’s GDP by 2034. He asserted that he would remain Chief Minister until then and would later serve the country at the national level.

“I will make Rahul Gandhi Prime Minister and sit in whichever chair he gives me,” the Chief Minister remarked, while also claiming that Rahul Gandhi would be the INDIA bloc’s Prime Ministerial candidate in the next Lok Sabha elections.

The Chief Minister said the Congress party would first officially announce Rahul Gandhi’s candidature and later convince the INDIA alliance partners. He added that the alliance would come before the people with a common policy document.

“Congress Will Rule Till 2034”

Revanth Reddy predicted that people would continue giving Congress power from 2024 to 2034. He praised Sonia Gandhi for Telangana’s formation and said the State would not have become a reality “even in 1,000 years” without her support.

He also revealed that he personally convinced Rahul Gandhi during a meeting in Vikarabad to accept the Prime Ministerial role in the future.

Speaking about his political journey, Revanth said he spent 10 years in the N. Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party and maintained cordial relations even after leaving.

“It is very rare in politics for leaders to maintain good relations after leaving a party. Before leaving TDP, I went to Vijayawada and informed Chandrababu Naidu personally,” he said.

He added that Chandrababu still respects him and that he never lied to his former leader about his political ambitions.

“People Want Swiggy Politics”

The Chief Minister coined the phrase “Swiggy politics” to describe changing public expectations.

“People now want instant delivery in politics just like Swiggy orders,” he said, while speaking about increasing pressure on governments to deliver immediate welfare and development outcomes.

Drawing a comparison, he said in Bhimavaram, a new son-in-law is treated to 200 dishes on the first day, but the next morning he is immediately asked what he wants for breakfast.

“Welfare is a continuous process. Development must happen through long-term planning,” he said.

Telangana Economy, RTC and Future City

Revanth Reddy admitted that real estate growth had not reached expected levels, but said the slowdown was visible across the country and not just Telangana.

He claimed the State government revived Telangana State Road Transport Corporation by allocating ₹350 crore every month and introducing EV buses to reduce diesel expenditure.

According to him, over 2,554 buses are currently operating in the core urban region.

The Chief Minister also reiterated plans for a massive peri-urban industrial expansion between the ORR and RRR regions, covering nearly 10,000 square kilometres.

He said the proposed “Future City” project would become a reality and promised transport connectivity from Future City to Machilipatnam.

Defence of Musi River Demolitions

Defending the ongoing anti-encroachment drives and Musi River rejuvenation works, Revanth Reddy said difficult decisions were necessary for public welfare.

“When wars happen, innocent people also die. Similarly, encroachments must be removed,” he remarked.

He said the government was offering double-bedroom houses and rehabilitation support to displaced poor families, but alleged that some people were still politicising the issue.

“Who is naming their children after the Musi River?” he asked while attacking critics opposing the project.

He vowed to complete Musi rejuvenation irrespective of opposition.

Sharp Remarks on Drugs, BRS and Opposition

The Chief Minister launched strong attacks on the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, accusing some leaders of remaining “in illusion” despite losing elections.

“They celebrate Diwali with drugs instead of crackers,” he alleged.

He also claimed that some people caught in farmhouse drug cases were unfairly targeting him politically.

Revanth warned that his government would take a tough stand on narcotics and cybercrime and said special enforcement systems had already been created.

“I am trying to stop drugs, yet they are portraying me as a villain,” he said.

Comments on Bandi Sanjay’s Son POCSO Case

Responding to questions over the case involving the son of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Revanth Reddy said the government was committed to ensuring justice for the victim.

He stated that an initial case was registered on May 8 based on the mother’s complaint, while a POCSO case was filed later after recording the statement of the minor girl.

The Chief Minister said five police teams were investigating the matter and urged Bandi Sanjay to cooperate with the probe.

“Bring your son and let him face the investigation. Running away is not a solution,” he said.

He also criticised R. S. Praveen Kumar over his remarks on the case and alleged that he had become “a slave to feudal forces”.

“I Still Live in the Same House”

Revanth Reddy also spoke about his personal lifestyle and governance approach, saying he still lives in the same house where he stayed while serving as a ZPTC member.

He claimed his government was giving opportunities to grassroots leaders and ordinary workers instead of only politically influential individuals.

The Chief Minister highlighted welfare initiatives including caste census, recognition of “Jaya Jaya He Telangana” as the State song, and the launch of Young India Schools aimed at ending caste segregation in education.

He also defended his accessibility, saying there were no barricades outside his residence and that anyone could come and meet him.

“I work for society, not for my selfish interests,” he said.