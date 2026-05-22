Purushaha Movie review

Telugu360 Rating: 2.25/5

There are several films made on the conflict of husband and wife. There is ample fun generated in films like Kshemamga Velli Labhamga Randi, F2 and others. Purushaha is one more such attempt and the film features Sapthagiri, Pavan Kalyan Battula, Vennela Kishore and Rajkumar Kasireddy in the lead roles. Veeru is the director and Purushaha released today. Here is the review of the film:

Story:

Banda (Pavan Kalyan), Kiss (Vennela Kishore), Jump (Rajkumar Kasireddy) and Boggu (Sapthagiri) are friends from childhood days. Except Kiss, all the other three are married. Their lives change completely and are controlled by their wives. Their wives do not respect their husbands and they doubt them. All the friends meet for the wedding of Kiss and their wives come to know some shocking facts about their husbands. The rest of Purushaha is what happens next.

Analysis:

Purushaha is like a biopic of husbands. Most of the men face such situations in their life. The story starts off with the problems between three married couples and the film ends with a message. Problems among the couple are temporary and love is permanent tells the message. Purushaha banks mostly on fun and some of the scenes look forceful and dragged. Most of the episodes remind the audience about films like Kshemamga Velli Labhamga Randi and F2. The film starts in the court and the three husbands narrate their stories to the judge (VTV Ganesh). The film shifts to flash-back.

The episodes are not new but they are loaded with entertainment. After the entry of Vennela Kishore, the film picks up and the pre-interval episodes are decent. Vennela Kishore is the only USP of the first half of Purushaha. The second half is focused on love story and these episodes fail to impress the audience. The husband and wife episodes in the second half are completely boring and they make no impact. The director tries hard to bring an emotional touch during the pre-climax episodes. On the whole, the second half of Purushaha is a disappointment.

Performances:

Pavan Kalyan is making his debut with Purushaha and his performance is ok. Vennela Kishore tops the show and all his episodes came out really well. Sapthagiri is good without any loud entertainment. He has been decent throughout the film. Rajkumar Kasireddy gets one more routine role and he has to realize that he is signing repeated roles. VTV Ganesh makes no impact. All the three girls who played wives are decent.

Purushaha is a film that is made with good production values. The makers have spent lavishly on the film. All the songs are forgettable and the background score too fails to make an impact. The director tries hard to entertain the audience but he fails to impress the audience. Except for the episodes of Vennela Kishore, the rest of Purushaha will keep the audience disappointed.

Telugu360 Rating: 2.25/5