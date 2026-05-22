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Home > Politics

Why Is Vijayasai Reddy Already Worried About 2029 Elections?

Published on May 22, 2026 by Sanyogita

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Why Is Vijayasai Reddy Already Worried About 2029 Elections?

Former YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy has suddenly triggered a fresh political debate in Andhra Pradesh with his latest demand to the Election Commission. While the next Assembly elections are still almost three years away, Vijayasai Reddy is already asking the EC to prepone the 2029 polls because of rising summer temperatures.

That is exactly what is making many people wonder. Why is he thinking about election heat now itself?

In a post on X, Vijayasai Reddy said elections are usually held during April or May when temperatures in many parts of the country cross 40 degrees Celsius. He argued that massive rallies, roadshows and public meetings during such harsh weather conditions could become risky for public health. He urged the Election Commission to consider shifting the elections to an earlier period of the year.

His concern over heatwaves may sound reasonable on the surface. But the timing of the demand has become the real talking point in political circles. With elections still years away, many are surprised that Vijayasai Reddy has already started discussing poll schedules and campaign conditions.

The former MP, who had earlier announced that he was stepping away from active politics after YSRCP lost power, has recently become active once again. He has been making regular comments on political and governance issues through social media. This latest tweet has now added fuel to speculation over whether he is slowly preparing for a larger political comeback.

YSRCP supporters welcomed the suggestion and called it practical. Others, however, are asking a simple question. When elections are still far away, why is Vijayasai Reddy suddenly so worried about the summer of 2029?

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