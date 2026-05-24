Beeda Mastan Rao Gets Key Parliamentary Role Under Raghav Chadha Committee

Rajya Sabha MP Beeda Mastan Rao has been appointed as a member of the Rajya Sabha Petitions Committee following the latest reconstitution of parliamentary committees by Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. The new committee came into effect on May 20, 2026. According to the Parliamentary Bulletin, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has been named chairman of the committee.

The Rajya Sabha Petitions Committee plays an important role in Parliament. It examines petitions submitted by the public on governance issues, policy concerns and administrative grievances. The committee also studies matters related to public welfare and submits recommendations to the concerned ministries and departments.

Beeda Mastan Rao expressed happiness and gratitude over his appointment. He thanked the Rajya Sabha Chairman for allowing him to serve on the prestigious committee. He also conveyed his gratitude to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh for their encouragement and continued support.

The MP said the new responsibility would allow him to take people’s concerns to a larger national platform. He stated that he would focus on issues related to Andhra Pradesh’s development, welfare programs and the needs of backward communities. He added that public representation and accountability should remain at the heart of parliamentary democracy.

Political observers believe the appointment gives Beeda Mastan Rao a stronger role in parliamentary affairs at a time when Andhra Pradesh is seeking greater support from the Centre on several key development projects. His inclusion in the committee is also being seen as recognition of his growing importance within the party and Parliament.