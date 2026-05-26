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Home > Politics

YV Subba Reddy’s Former PA Under ACB Scanner as Massive Assets Case Expands

Published on May 26, 2026 by Sanyogita

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YV Subba Reddy’s Former PA Under ACB Scanner as Massive Assets Case Expands

The Andhra Pradesh Anti-Corruption Bureau has uncovered massive illegal assets linked to Y. V. Subba Reddy’s former personal assistant, Kaduru Chinnappanna. The case is now turning into one of the most controversial corruption investigations connected to the previous YSRCP government.

Chinnappanna, who worked as a Special Liaison Officer at AP Bhavan in Delhi between 2019 and 2024 with a monthly salary of Rs.75,000, allegedly acquired properties worth several crores in Visakhapatnam, Tadepalli and nearby premium locations. ACB officials say the scale of assets found during raids is completely disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The ACB conducted searches in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada and Tadepalli. Officials seized property documents, financial records and investment details linked to Chinnappanna and his family members. He was later arrested from his sister’s residence in Mandapeta and produced before the ACB court in Visakhapatnam, which remanded him to judicial custody till June 8.

One of the biggest findings in the investigation is a luxury villa deal at the prestigious Pebble Beach Towers project in Rushikonda. Investigators found that Chinnappanna had agreed with a private developer after allegedly paying an advance of Rs.2 crore. The villa is estimated to be worth between Rs.8 crore and Rs.12 crore in the open market.

The probe also revealed that he purchased multiple plots in Tagarapuvalasa and Marripalem near Parawada during 2023 and 2024. A flat in Tadepalli was also traced to him. Though the official book value of these assets is around Rs.2.76 crore, officials believe the actual market value runs into several tens of crores.

The case becomes more sensitive because of Chinnappanna’s close association with YV Subba Reddy during his tenure as TTD Chairman and YSRCP North Andhra regional in charge. Investigators found that most of the properties were acquired after Subba Reddy took charge of North Andhra political affairs in 2022.

The investigation has also revived allegations linked to the Tirumala adulterated ghee supply case. SIT officials had earlier found that dairy companies were allegedly forced to pay bribes of Rs.25 per kilogram to secure supply contracts. Chinnappanna was accused of playing a central role in handling these dealings. Investigators also traced suspicious bank transactions worth several crores through his accounts during the YSRCP regime.

According to officials, Chinnappanna’s total salary income during the five year period was only around Rs.65 lakh. However, deposits worth nearly Rs.4.69 crore were identified in his bank accounts, with most of the money reportedly transferred to multiple linked accounts.

The key question now before investigators is whether all these assets truly belonged to Chinnappanna or whether he acted as a benami for YV Subba Reddy. The ACB is expected to seek custody for further interrogation as the probe widens into possible money laundering, benami transactions and political corruption networks connected to the previous government.

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