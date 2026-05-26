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Home > Politics

Kakinada TDR Scam Puts Dwarampudi in Trouble

Published on May 26, 2026 by nymisha

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Kakinada TDR Scam Puts Dwarampudi in Trouble

Kakinada TDR Scam Puts Dwarampudi in Trouble

Former YSRCP MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy is facing serious allegations after a vigilance probe uncovered massive irregularities in land acquisition deals in Kakinada during the previous YSRCP government.

The investigation revealed that land meant for a power substation and waste management plant was acquired through fake notifications and manipulated files. Officials allegedly ignored cheaper government backed alternatives and instead issued TDR bonds worth crores to private landowners linked to politically influential people.

Vigilance officials found that unusable low lying lands filled with bushes were handed over to the government under the TDR scheme. Even after more than two years, no construction activity has started at the sites. Investigators believe the land was acquired mainly to benefit selected individuals rather than for genuine public purpose.

The report also exposed the use of unrelated ROC numbers and fake documentation to secretly process the land deals. Authorities allegedly fast tracked approvals within hours after gift deed registrations.

The vigilance department has now recommended criminal cases against Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy and disciplinary action against several officials who were involved in the process.

The case is turning into another major embarrassment for the previous YSRCP government as allegations of political favoritism and misuse of public money continue to surface.

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