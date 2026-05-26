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Priya Sakhi from Epic: Another beautiful melody from Hesham

Published on May 26, 2026 by nymisha

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Priya Sakhi from Epic: Another beautiful melody from Hesham

The second from EPIC – FIRST SEMESTER, titled “Priya Sakhi,” arrives as a refreshing musical experience that blends soulful melody with lyrical richness. Composer Hesham Abdul Wahab delivers a gentle yet emotionally resonant composition that instantly impresses.

The highlight of the track lies in the evocative and beautiful lyrics written by Suresh Banisetti, who crafts pure Telugu poetry. It talks about the warmth of love and the magical moments that we experience in love. Vocally, the track is elevated by the expressive singing of KS Harisankar.

The breathtaking visuals of London and beautiful chemistry of Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya plays a key role. Their pairing once again after BABY brings a pleasant freshness that complements the track’s mood.

Directed by debutant Aditya Haasan, EPIC – FIRST SEMESTER is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, with presentation by Srikara Studios.

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