Karthi’s next with Kalyan Shankar under Sithara Entertainments

Tamil star Karthi has officially joined hands with young filmmaker Kalyan Shankar for an exciting new entertainer backed by Sithara Entertainments, one of the most successful production houses in Telugu cinema. The project, which was recently launched with a grand pooja ceremony, has already gone on floors and the shooting is progressing at a brisk pace.

The film features talented actress Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead, making this a fresh on-screen pairing that has already created strong buzz among movie lovers. Industry circles are especially excited to see Karthi step into a fun-filled entertainer under Kalyan Shankar’s direction, considering the director’s energetic storytelling style seen in films like MAD and MAD Square.

What makes the project even more special is the combination of Karthi’s lovable screen presence and Kalyan Shankar’s youthful narrative style. Sources close to the team reveal that the makers are building a completely entertaining world packed with humor, vibrant characters, and emotional moments that will appeal to family audiences as well as youth.

After delivering notable projects like Vaathi, Lucky Baskhar, and Vishwanath & Sons, Sithara Entertainments is said to be planning this film on a grand scale with high production values. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the first look and title announcement, which the makers are expected to unveil very soon. With such a promising combination coming together, the project has already emerged as one of the most anticipated entertainers currently in production.