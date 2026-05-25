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Home > Movie News

Big News: Ranveer Singh in a Cameo Role

Published on May 25, 2026 by nymisha

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Big News: Ranveer Singh in a Cameo Role

Big News: Ranveer Singh in a Cameo Role

ranveer singh

The success of Dhurandhar has changed the career of Ranveer Singh. He is approached for several big ticket films and he is not in a hurry. He is choosy and selective. He walked out of Don 3 and the issue is yet to be cleared. The big news is that Ranveer Singh will be seen in a cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King. Ranveer Singh has agreed for the role and he shot for the cameo recently in Europe. It is a crucial one but a short role.

Ranveer Singh travelled with Deepika Padukone recently to Europe and he completed his cameo portions. King features Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan playing the lead roles. An action thriller directed by Siddharth Anand, there are terrific expectations on the film. King is announced for December 24th release during Christmas in theatres.

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