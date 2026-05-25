Deewana coming to cinemas on June 19th: Harshith Reddy’s Mad Love

Harshith Reddy is stepping into a passionate romantic journey with his upcoming film Deewana. The film gets big support with reputed Geetha Film Distributors releasing the film. Directed by Sreekanth Sangishetty and produced by Vasudev Koppineni and Sridevi Karyampudi under the banners of Arha Media and V Studios, the film is positioned as an emotional love story.

The makers have officially confirmed that the film is set for a grand worldwide theatrical release on June 19. The movie will be distributed by Geetha Film Distributors, raising expectations for a wide and impactful release across major territories.

Known for backing successful films like Kantara and Mahavarat Narasimha Telugu release, Geetha Film Distributors has built a strong reputation in the industry. With such an experienced distribution banner handling the project, the film is expected to enjoy a massive theatrical rollout worldwide.

The release date announcement poster promises an intense one side love story full of madness. This unique love story impressed everyone with promotional content. Today, release date poster looks stunning and promises a mad and crazy love story.