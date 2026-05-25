Weekend Box-office: Drishyam 3 on the Top

With the IPL season reaching the final stages, there are no prominent Telugu releases. Malayalam film Drishyam 3 featuring Mohanlal in the lead role dominated the entire weekend across the Telugu states. Though the response has been mixed, Drishyam 3 managed to register decent footfalls and box-office numbers in Telugu. The film is a super hit in Malayalam and it did extremely well in Kerala and overseas. The franchise advantage helped the film to do better despite poor word of mouth.

Three Telugu films Ugly Story, Purushaha and Ramani Kalyanam released on Friday and all these films received poor response. The films struggled to recover their digital expenses and remained very low. With the IPL final on Sunday, there are no releases this Friday. Ram Charan’s Peddi will release in a grand manner on June 4th in theatres and it is expected to revive the business for Telugu cinema.