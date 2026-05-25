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Home > Politics

Chandrababu Naidu Unveils Big MSME Push to Transform Andhra Pradesh Economy

Published on May 25, 2026 by swathy

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Chandrababu Naidu Unveils Big MSME Push to Transform Andhra Pradesh Economy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has announced a major push to strengthen the state’s economy through micro, small and medium enterprises. Calling MSMEs the backbone of India’s economy, the Chief Minister said the sector has the power to create large scale employment opportunities and turn youth aspirations into successful businesses.

Speaking at the MSME Growth Summit held in Vijayawada on Monday, Chandrababu Naidu outlined the government’s ambitious vision to make Andhra Pradesh a leading industrial and startup destination in the country. The Chief Minister visited several exhibition stalls at the summit and reviewed innovative products developed by startups and emerging entrepreneurs.

As part of the event, Chandrababu also laid the foundation stone for 38 industrial parks across the state. He said MSMEs are the biggest source of employment after agriculture and play a crucial role in strengthening the state’s economic structure.

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of supporting women entrepreneurs and bringing their products to national and global markets. He said the MSME sector should become a strong platform for innovation, creativity and new business ideas. According to Chandrababu, young entrepreneurs and startups will play a major role in shaping the future economy of Andhra Pradesh.

In a major announcement, the Chief Minister said the state aims to establish one crore MSME units in the coming years. He also promised special incentives and subsidies for entrepreneurs from SC, ST and BC communities along with women business owners. The government, he said, is committed to creating equal business opportunities across all sections of society.

Chandrababu Naidu also announced plans to establish 175 MSME parks across Andhra Pradesh, with one park planned for every Assembly constituency. He said the state already has around 550 industrial parks and the government will further develop industrial infrastructure to attract more investments and industries.

The Chief Minister noted that several agreements and partnerships were signed during the summit between industries and startups. He expressed confidence that these collaborations would boost industrial growth and create more jobs for the youth.

He assured that the government would allocate all necessary resources to encourage entrepreneurship and industrial expansion in the state. Chandrababu said Andhra Pradesh is moving rapidly towards becoming a national leader in the MSME sector with a strong focus on innovation, employment and inclusive growth.

The summit was attended by ministers, senior officials and representatives from various industries and startup organisations.

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