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Home > Movie News

Balakrishna has a Request for his Co-stars

Published on May 24, 2026 by nymisha

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Balakrishna has a Request for his Co-stars

Nandamuri Balakrishna is a man of words and he is known to speak out without any layers. The actor responded about the ongoing crisis in Telugu and he asked his co-stars to do more and more films. Balakrishna during an event said “We have to save Telugu cinema from the crisis. Every actor has to do more and more films which have to appeal to the audience. The films also should deliver a good message for the people. When there were no techniques, films were completed on time. When we have a lot of technology, films are delayed” told Balayya.

He also said that it is the responsibility of the actors to save the theatres which are closed by doing more movies. The ongoing percentage system issue has to be cleared and all the actors are watching it closely. Ram Charan’s Peddi is slated for release on June 4th in theatres and is the next big release in Telugu states. All the hurdles for the film are expected to be cleared soon. On the work front, Balakrishna is shooting for NBK111 directed by Gopichand Malineni and he has Koratala Siva’s film lined up to roll later this year.

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