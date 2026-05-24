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Home > Movie News

Bandla Ganesh Recalls about a Shocking Incident

Published on May 24, 2026 by nymisha

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Bandla Ganesh Recalls about a Shocking Incident

Bandla Ganesh

Bandla Ganesh has a long journey in Telugu cinema. From an actor, he emerged as a successful businessman and he ventured into film production. The actor also faced several challenges in his career. During a podcast, Bandla Ganesh revealed about a shocking incident. “During my early days, I was sitting in an office. A big shot came in and the incident changed my life. He was stressed and he slapped me with his slipper. He is a good person and he even helped me. He lost his cool and slapped me. His anger helped me. After two days after the incident, he apologized for his act” told Bandla Ganesh.

Bandla Ganesh did not reveal the name of the big person and he said that he was in personal tensions on that day. Bandla Ganesh is busy as an actor and he is in plans to make a strong comeback as a producer soon. He is in talks with several actors and directors.

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